Sonam Wangchuk: From Climate Activist to Detention Controversy

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist, currently faces detention in Jodhpur Central Jail. His case was brought to the Supreme Court, with accusations suggesting his intent to topple the government similar to the Arab Spring movement.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, refuted these claims, presenting arguments that quotes labeled against Wangchuk are taken out of context and are misleading. Allegations also extend to comments about Ladakh and the Indian Army, as well as derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, which Sibal vehemently denied.

Wangchuk's involvement in peaceful environmental activism, particularly around Ladakh's preservation, contrasts sharply with accusations leading to his National Security Act detention. His wife has petitioned the Supreme Court, challenging the legality of this detention and calling for a sound examination of the purported evidence.