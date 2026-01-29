Sonam Wangchuk: From Climate Activist to Detention Controversy
Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist, is detained under the National Security Act in Jodhpur Central Jail. Allegations of inciting violence and overthrowing the government have surfaced. His wife, through Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, argues these allegations are untrue, stressing his right to dissent and protest peacefully.
Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist, currently faces detention in Jodhpur Central Jail. His case was brought to the Supreme Court, with accusations suggesting his intent to topple the government similar to the Arab Spring movement.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, refuted these claims, presenting arguments that quotes labeled against Wangchuk are taken out of context and are misleading. Allegations also extend to comments about Ladakh and the Indian Army, as well as derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, which Sibal vehemently denied.
Wangchuk's involvement in peaceful environmental activism, particularly around Ladakh's preservation, contrasts sharply with accusations leading to his National Security Act detention. His wife has petitioned the Supreme Court, challenging the legality of this detention and calling for a sound examination of the purported evidence.
