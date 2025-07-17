Left Menu

Crackdown on LGBTQ Events Intensifies in Malaysian State of Kelantan

In Kelantan, Malaysia, police arrested 20 men at an alleged 'gay party' following a public tip-off, underlining heightened scrutiny of the LGBTQ community. Despite no evidence of sexual activity, some were charged with possessing homosexual material. Muslim-majority Malaysia continues to enforce strict laws against homosexuality, sparking concern among rights groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:38 IST
Crackdown on LGBTQ Events Intensifies in Malaysian State of Kelantan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent raid in Kelantan, Malaysian authorities detained 20 men accused of attending a 'gay party,' highlighting the increasing scrutiny faced by the LGBTQ community in the country. The arrests followed a public tip-off, with police conducting surveillance in the state capital, Kota Bharu.

While no evidence of sexual conduct was found, police did seize condoms and HIV medication at the scene. Consequently, three men were charged for possessing homosexual pornographic material on their mobile devices, according to Kelantan state police chief Mohd Yusoff Mamat during a press briefing.

The broader implications of the raid extend beyond the arrests, as it underscores the strict enforcement of anti-LGBTQ laws in Muslim-majority Malaysia. Incidents like these fuel growing concerns from rights groups about intolerance and discrimination against the LGBTQ community in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025