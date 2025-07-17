Crackdown on LGBTQ Events Intensifies in Malaysian State of Kelantan

In a recent raid in Kelantan, Malaysian authorities detained 20 men accused of attending a 'gay party,' highlighting the increasing scrutiny faced by the LGBTQ community in the country. The arrests followed a public tip-off, with police conducting surveillance in the state capital, Kota Bharu.

While no evidence of sexual conduct was found, police did seize condoms and HIV medication at the scene. Consequently, three men were charged for possessing homosexual pornographic material on their mobile devices, according to Kelantan state police chief Mohd Yusoff Mamat during a press briefing.

The broader implications of the raid extend beyond the arrests, as it underscores the strict enforcement of anti-LGBTQ laws in Muslim-majority Malaysia. Incidents like these fuel growing concerns from rights groups about intolerance and discrimination against the LGBTQ community in the country.

