Outrage as Abductor of Young Girl Remains At Large
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and assaulted in Tamil Nadu by an unidentified man. Despite evidence and public outcry, the suspect remains free, raising concerns over public safety and police efficacy. Authorities have escalated their search while the incident gains traction online.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A 10-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted while returning from school in Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu, police announced on Thursday.
The suspect, allegedly in his mid-twenties, followed the victim, gagged her, and dragged her into a secluded area. The incident was later reported by the girl to her grandmother.
Authorities have registered a case under the POCSO Act and are actively searching for the suspect. Public concern escalated as a video of the crime circulated online, prompting political figures to demand immediate action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police arrests teacher under POCSO Act for allegedly forcing male student into sexual relationship
Man nabbed from Delhi's Palam for morphing woman's pics, uploading on social media
Misinformation Sparks: Mamata's Call for Action on Social Media & Cybercrime
Freedom or Folly? High Court Denies Bail Over Social Media Misuse
Social Media Crackdown: Pakistani Celebs' Accounts Blocked in India Amidst Controversy