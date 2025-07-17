Outrage as Abductor of Young Girl Remains At Large

A 10-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted while returning from school in Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu, police announced on Thursday.

The suspect, allegedly in his mid-twenties, followed the victim, gagged her, and dragged her into a secluded area. The incident was later reported by the girl to her grandmother.

Authorities have registered a case under the POCSO Act and are actively searching for the suspect. Public concern escalated as a video of the crime circulated online, prompting political figures to demand immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)