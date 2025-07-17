Tragic Fire in Wasit Mall Claims 50 Lives Amid Ongoing Investigation
A devastating fire at a mall in Iraq's Wasit province resulted in 50 deaths, including women and children. Provincial Governor Mohammed al-Mayyeh announced a three-day mourning period and an investigation is underway. Legal cases have been filed against the mall's owner.
A tragic fire engulfed a mall in Iraq's Wasit province, claiming the lives of 50 individuals, among them women and children, as confirmed by the provincial Governor Mohammed al-Mayyeh on Thursday.
Governor al-Mayyeh has announced a three-day period of mourning in response to the fire that erupted on Wednesday, leaving few details available about the incident in the town of Kut. An investigation is ongoing, focusing on the fire's cause, and legal proceedings have been initiated against the building and mall owners, though specific charges were not disclosed.
Al-Mayyeh assured the victims' families that accountability would be pursued rigorously, stating, "We will not be lenient with those who contributed to this tragedy." Previous incidents highlight the role of substandard building materials, like the illegal "sandwich panel" cladding, in exacerbating such disasters in Iraq.
(With inputs from agencies.)
