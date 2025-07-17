Maoist Leader Soman's Police Custody Sparks Legal Battle
Maoist leader Soman has been placed in police custody for three days by a court in Kalpetta. Authorities seek to interrogate him about multiple cases linked to various police jurisdictions. His arrest was made in July 2024 by the Anti-Terrorism Squad at Shoranur railway station.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A court in Kalpetta has remanded Maoist leader Soman to police custody for three days as officers step up their investigation into multiple cases against him.
The ruling, issued on Thursday, allows police to question Soman until July 19, as requested in a petition submitted to the Sessions Court.
Authorities are looking into ten cases on record at the Meppadi, Vythiri, and Padinjarathara police stations. Soman, considered the commander of the Wayanad Nadukani Maoist group, was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad in July 2024 at Shoranur railway station.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court sentences former police head constable to 10 years imprisonment in drugs case
Delhi High Court grants bail to Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat in December 2023 Parliament security breach case.
Delhi High Court grants bail to two accused in Parliament security breach case
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar approaches Calcutta High Court for protection of "democratic rights"
Autism syllabus plea: Delhi High Court tells petitioner to approach authority