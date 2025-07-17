Maoist Leader Soman's Police Custody Sparks Legal Battle

A court in Kalpetta has remanded Maoist leader Soman to police custody for three days as officers step up their investigation into multiple cases against him.

The ruling, issued on Thursday, allows police to question Soman until July 19, as requested in a petition submitted to the Sessions Court.

Authorities are looking into ten cases on record at the Meppadi, Vythiri, and Padinjarathara police stations. Soman, considered the commander of the Wayanad Nadukani Maoist group, was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad in July 2024 at Shoranur railway station.