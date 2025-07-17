Left Menu

Maoist Leader Soman's Police Custody Sparks Legal Battle

Maoist leader Soman has been placed in police custody for three days by a court in Kalpetta. Authorities seek to interrogate him about multiple cases linked to various police jurisdictions. His arrest was made in July 2024 by the Anti-Terrorism Squad at Shoranur railway station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:58 IST
Maoist Leader Soman's Police Custody Sparks Legal Battle
Soman
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Kalpetta has remanded Maoist leader Soman to police custody for three days as officers step up their investigation into multiple cases against him.

The ruling, issued on Thursday, allows police to question Soman until July 19, as requested in a petition submitted to the Sessions Court.

Authorities are looking into ten cases on record at the Meppadi, Vythiri, and Padinjarathara police stations. Soman, considered the commander of the Wayanad Nadukani Maoist group, was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad in July 2024 at Shoranur railway station.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025