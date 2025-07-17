The Fentanyl Flashpoint: Trump, China, and the Fight Against Opioids

Tensions between the U.S. and China have heightened, with President Donald Trump expressing optimism that Beijing will impose stringent penalties, including the death penalty, for fentanyl trafficking. This comes as part of an effort to tackle the ongoing opioid crisis, a significant contributor to U.S. overdose deaths.

Washington accuses Beijing of failing to control the manufacturing of fentanyl precursors. In response, Trump has maintained a 20% tariff on Chinese goods, which was imposed earlier this year. Despite reaching a tentative trade agreement in May, these tariffs remain in effect.

Trump signed the HALT Fentanyl Act, increasing penalties for fentanyl-related crimes, and noted China's recent actions in prosecuting drug-related offenses, as well as imposing controls on specific fentanyl precursors. These developments signal efforts to ease bilateral tensions in anticipation of a possible Trump-Xi Jinping meeting.