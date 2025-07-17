Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Ambitious Plans for Ukraine's Future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced impending agreements with the U.S. aimed at fortifying Ukraine. During a parliamentary session, he introduced his new government, emphasizing a commitment to audit defense contracts and produce half of Ukraine's military equipment domestically.

Updated: 17-07-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:38 IST
  Ukraine

In a recent parliamentary appearance, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed plans for new agreements with the United States, aimed at enhancing the nation's strength and resilience. While details remain unspecified, these deals are poised to further solidify Ukraine's global partnerships.

Zelenskiy introduced his newly-formed government, outlining a strategic vision for the country's defense sector. He emphasized plans to audit current defense procurement contracts rigorously.

In a bid for greater self-reliance, Zelenskiy pledged that Ukraine would produce 50% of its military weaponry and battlefield technology domestically, a move that underscores his commitment to national security and economic growth.

