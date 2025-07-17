Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajasthan

A fatal accident occurred in Ajmer, Rajasthan, where an SUV overturned early Thursday, resulting in the death of four men. The deceased, identified as Suraj, Bajrang, Premchand, and Kamlesh, belonged to Chausla village. One survivor, Vimlesh, remains critically injured at JLN government hospital.

  • India

An early morning accident on Thursday claimed the lives of four men in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, when an SUV headed to Chittorgarh overturned, police reported.

The victims, Suraj, Bajrang, Premchand, and Kamlesh, were residents of Chausla village. Another passenger, Vimlesh, 23, survived with critical injuries and is receiving treatment at JLN government hospital.

After a postmortem examination, the bodies of the deceased were released to their families. The police continue to investigate the cause of the accident in Mangliyawas Police Station's jurisdiction.

