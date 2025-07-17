Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajasthan

An early morning accident on Thursday claimed the lives of four men in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, when an SUV headed to Chittorgarh overturned, police reported.

The victims, Suraj, Bajrang, Premchand, and Kamlesh, were residents of Chausla village. Another passenger, Vimlesh, 23, survived with critical injuries and is receiving treatment at JLN government hospital.

After a postmortem examination, the bodies of the deceased were released to their families. The police continue to investigate the cause of the accident in Mangliyawas Police Station's jurisdiction.