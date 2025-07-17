French Court Grants Conditional Release to Lebanese Militant

A French court ruled on Thursday to allow the conditional release of Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, a Lebanese pro-Palestinian militant, from detention after more than 40 years. Abdallah, known for his communist affiliations, was initially imprisoned in connection with the 1982 murders of two diplomats, one American and one Israeli, in Paris.

Having been in French custody since his 1984 arrest, Abdallah was serving a life sentence for his role in the assassinations. The Paris Court of Appeal's decision stipulates that his release is dependent on his permanent departure from France, ensuring he never returns.

The ruling has sparked discussions about the nature of justice and the conditions of long-term imprisonment, particularly in cases involving political motives and international relations.

