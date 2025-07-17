Human Rights in Peril: El Salvador's Crackdown Under Bukele

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has intensified his administration's grip on power, compelling a major human rights group, Cristosal, to halt its operations and relocate. This unprecedented move arrives as Bukele's government faces mounting criticism for suppressing press freedom and limiting judicial independence.

Cristosal, known for investigating government corruption and human rights abuses, cited growing threats against its staff, leading to the evacuation of over 20 employees. The organization's anti-corruption director, Ruth Lopez, remains imprisoned on corruption charges under a sealed case, raising alarm among rights groups.

Despite Bukele's crackdown, he maintains substantial public support, boasting an 85% approval rating. However, international human rights groups and journalists continue to voice their concerns amid increasing constraints under the state of emergency, prompting many to flee the nation due to fears of retaliatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)