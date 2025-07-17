Left Menu

Human Rights in Peril: El Salvador's Crackdown Under Bukele

President Nayib Bukele's administration in El Salvador is under scrutiny as its crackdown on critics forces human rights organization Cristosal to exit the country. This move highlights growing concerns about Bukele's impacts on press freedom and legal institutions, with many fearing persecution for dissenting views against the government.

17-07-2025
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has intensified his administration's grip on power, compelling a major human rights group, Cristosal, to halt its operations and relocate. This unprecedented move arrives as Bukele's government faces mounting criticism for suppressing press freedom and limiting judicial independence.

Cristosal, known for investigating government corruption and human rights abuses, cited growing threats against its staff, leading to the evacuation of over 20 employees. The organization's anti-corruption director, Ruth Lopez, remains imprisoned on corruption charges under a sealed case, raising alarm among rights groups.

Despite Bukele's crackdown, he maintains substantial public support, boasting an 85% approval rating. However, international human rights groups and journalists continue to voice their concerns amid increasing constraints under the state of emergency, prompting many to flee the nation due to fears of retaliatory measures.

