Tragic End: Engineering Student Accuses Girlfriend's Family of Extortion in Final Video

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, where a 20-year-old BTech student allegedly took his own life. The student, identified as Tushar Nagar, accused his girlfriend's family of blackmail and extortion in a video shared online before his death.

Nagar was pursuing engineering at Ramswaroop University and stayed at his family's second house in Lakhpedabagh. His family claims he faced continuous harassment from the girl's family, which pressured him into taking the drastic step.

Following the suicide, Tushar's mother filed a police complaint against five members of the girl's family. The local police have commenced an investigation, charging the accused under several sections, including abetment to suicide and extortion.

(With inputs from agencies.)