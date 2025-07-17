NIA Nabs Two More in Assam IED Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced the arrest of Bhargob Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi on Thursday, in connection with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) linked to banned group ULFA (I) in Guwahati.

Both individuals from Dibrugarh, Assam, are accused of participating in the group's conspiracy to conduct multiple attacks last Independence Day, threatening national security.

The arrests increase the total number of individuals apprehended in the case to three, as the NIA continues its investigation, following the transfer from Dispur police last September.

(With inputs from agencies.)