NIA Nabs Two More in Assam IED Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Bhargob Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi for involvement in a conspiracy by the ULFA (I) group to plant an IED in Guwahati. This brings the total number of arrests related to the planned attacks to three. Investigations continue under NIA oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced the arrest of Bhargob Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi on Thursday, in connection with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) linked to banned group ULFA (I) in Guwahati.

Both individuals from Dibrugarh, Assam, are accused of participating in the group's conspiracy to conduct multiple attacks last Independence Day, threatening national security.

The arrests increase the total number of individuals apprehended in the case to three, as the NIA continues its investigation, following the transfer from Dispur police last September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

