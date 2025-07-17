Gunmen in Hospital: Murder Convict Killed in Patna
In Patna, a murder convict on parole was shot dead by gunmen in a private hospital. CCTV footage showed five armed men entering the ICU and firing. An investigation is underway, and motives include possible old rivalries. Political leaders criticize the state's law and order situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a murder convict on parole was fatally shot by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna, Bihar, prompting widespread concern over law and order in the state.
The victim, identified as Chandan from Buxar district, was attacked by five armed men inside the ICU, according to CCTV footage. While the video couldn't be independently verified, officials are scrutinizing it to track down the assailants.
Political figures criticized the state government for the apparent breakdown in security. Additionally, another murder occurred in Patna's Shahpur locality, underscoring fears of worsening lawlessness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court sentences former police head constable to 10 years imprisonment in drugs case
UP Police summons six over identity verification of eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route
Mumbai Police arrests teacher under POCSO Act for allegedly forcing male student into sexual relationship
Three killed in landslide in Odisha's Keonjhar: Police
Tripura: Two held with over 6 kg of dry cannabis by Agartala Railway Police