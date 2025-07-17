Left Menu

Gunmen in Hospital: Murder Convict Killed in Patna

In Patna, a murder convict on parole was shot dead by gunmen in a private hospital. CCTV footage showed five armed men entering the ICU and firing. An investigation is underway, and motives include possible old rivalries. Political leaders criticize the state's law and order situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:20 IST
Gunmen in Hospital: Murder Convict Killed in Patna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a murder convict on parole was fatally shot by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna, Bihar, prompting widespread concern over law and order in the state.

The victim, identified as Chandan from Buxar district, was attacked by five armed men inside the ICU, according to CCTV footage. While the video couldn't be independently verified, officials are scrutinizing it to track down the assailants.

Political figures criticized the state government for the apparent breakdown in security. Additionally, another murder occurred in Patna's Shahpur locality, underscoring fears of worsening lawlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is driving the next frontier in drug innovation?

Responsible AI shifts from option to obligation in corporate strategy

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025