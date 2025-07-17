Gunmen in Hospital: Murder Convict Killed in Patna

In a shocking incident, a murder convict on parole was fatally shot by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna, Bihar, prompting widespread concern over law and order in the state.

The victim, identified as Chandan from Buxar district, was attacked by five armed men inside the ICU, according to CCTV footage. While the video couldn't be independently verified, officials are scrutinizing it to track down the assailants.

Political figures criticized the state government for the apparent breakdown in security. Additionally, another murder occurred in Patna's Shahpur locality, underscoring fears of worsening lawlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)