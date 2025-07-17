DGFT Showcases Trade Connect at Major B2B Trade Fairs to Empower Indian Exporters

In a strategic effort to boost awareness and adoption of its Trade Connect ePlatform, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, participated in two significant B2B trade exhibitions this July — the 71st India International Garment Fair (IIGF) and the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2025. These outreach initiatives aim to strengthen India’s export ecosystem, especially for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), by providing them seamless access to verified global trade networks.

Showcasing at India International Garment Fair (IIGF)

The 71st edition of the India International Garment Fair (IIGF) was inaugurated on July 1, 2025, by Shri Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Dwarka, New Delhi. IIGF, regarded as one of India’s premier B2B apparel exhibitions, brought together 360+ Indian garment exporters and buyers from 79 countries, including key markets like the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Greece.

At the event, DGFT set up an engaging Trade Connect booth that drew substantial footfall from industry stakeholders. The Hon’ble Minister personally visited the booth and appreciated the platform’s role in democratizing trade access for MSMEs. The Trade Connect ePlatform was highlighted as a pivotal enabler for Indian exporters looking to digitally discover credible buyers, access regulatory and market insights, and expand globally with confidence.

Spotlight at 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo

Following the garment fair, DGFT participated in the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo, held from July 4–7, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Organized by the Toy Association of India, the exhibition showcased over 400 Indian toy brands and drew buyers from across the globe.

At the DGFT’s Trade Connect stall, live platform demonstrations were conducted to showcase its features and usability. Exporters were shown how the ePlatform facilitates:

Access to authenticated international buyers

Comprehensive market and product-specific trade data

A streamlined export-readiness journey for MSMEs

Improved matchmaking and visibility through digital outreach

These demonstrations aimed to empower domestic toy manufacturers, many of whom are from emerging clusters and craft-based enterprises, with digital tools to expand their market reach.

Upcoming Engagements to Expand Trade Connect’s Reach

Building on the success of these outreach programs, Trade Connect will continue its momentum by participating in upcoming flagship exhibitions, including:

World Food India 2025 in New Delhi

India International Jewellery Show in Mumbai

These platforms will enable DGFT to connect with exporters from sectors like processed food, beverages, agro-products, and jewellery — all of which are integral to India’s export diversification strategy.

About Trade Connect

Launched as part of the DGFT’s broader trade facilitation and digital governance mission, Trade Connect is a comprehensive, user-friendly platform that brings together exporters and verified global buyers on a single digital interface. It includes tools for matchmaking, regulatory guidance, market intelligence, and capacity building for MSMEs.

By enabling a more transparent and efficient international trade landscape, the initiative aligns with India’s vision of becoming a major global trading hub and empowering MSMEs to compete internationally.