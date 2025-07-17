Left Menu

French Court Grants Release of Longest-Held Political Prisoner in Europe

A French court has ordered the conditional release of Lebanese pro-Palestinian militant Georges Ibrahim Abdallah after over four decades in detention. Abdallah, convicted for complicity in the 1982 murders of American and Israeli diplomats, is to return to Lebanon under the condition of never re-entering France.

After more than 40 years of incarceration, a Paris court has overseen the conditional release of Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, a Lebanese pro-Palestinian militant. He was held for his role in the 1982 assassinations of American and Israeli diplomats in Paris. The ruling mandates his departure from France, prohibiting any future return.

Represented by lawyer Jean-Louis Chalanset, Abdallah intends to return to Lebanon. Chalanset remarked that despite decades of imprisonment, Abdallah has sustained his communist ideologies and advocacy for Palestinian causes. This decision marks a significant political development against ongoing pressure from US authorities.

Abdallah's life sentence dates back to 1987 for aiding in the killings of US Army Lt Col Charles Ray and Israeli diplomat Yacov Barsimantov. Ray's widow, Sharon, was present during Abdallah's trial, condemning the brutal assassination of her husband in western Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

