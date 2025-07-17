Left Menu

Journalist Faces Prison for Comments on Erdogan

Turkish prosecutors have filed an indictment seeking at least five years in prison for journalist Fatih Altayli. He is accused of making comments about President Erdogan in a YouTube video. Altayli, who has denied the allegations, says his statements were taken out of context, sparking tension with Erdogan's aides.

  • Turkey

Prominent Turkish journalist Fatih Altayli could face substantial prison time, as prosecutors have filed an indictment against him for remarks made about President Tayyip Erdogan. The charges, detailed by state broadcaster TRT, stem from a social media video where Altayli allegedly threatened the president, a crime carrying a minimum sentence of five years.

Altayli, who boasts over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, was detained last month. He insists his statements were misrepresented and meant as a rhetorical historical reference, speaking before court officials. In the video, Altayli evoked Ottoman history, mentioning that unpopular rulers were historically removed, sparking anger from Erdogan's advisor, Oktay Saral.

The charges against Altayli are part of a larger crackdown on dissenting voices in Turkey, as demonstrated by the recent arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Erdogan's major political opponent. Critics view these legal actions as efforts to silence opposition as political tensions rise.

