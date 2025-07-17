Tragic Strike on Gaza's Holy Family Church

An Israeli military strike hit Gaza's Holy Family Church, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and several injuries, as reported by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

On Thursday, the Vatican expressed mourning over the incident, with Pope Leo calling for a ceasefire and emphasizing hopes for peace and dialogue in the region, conveyed through a telegram signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The Israeli Defense Forces acknowledged the reports of damage and casualties. An investigation is underway to determine the details of the event. Meanwhile, international responses, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, criticized the attack on the religious site, highlighting the ongoing conflict's impact on civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)