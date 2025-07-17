Left Menu

Tragic Strike on Gaza's Holy Family Church

An Israeli strike on Gaza's Holy Family Church killed two and injured several. The Vatican expressed sadness and urged for peace. The Israeli Defense Forces are reviewing the incident. Italian and international responses condemned the attack, amidst ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:09 IST
An Israeli military strike hit Gaza's Holy Family Church, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and several injuries, as reported by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

On Thursday, the Vatican expressed mourning over the incident, with Pope Leo calling for a ceasefire and emphasizing hopes for peace and dialogue in the region, conveyed through a telegram signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The Israeli Defense Forces acknowledged the reports of damage and casualties. An investigation is underway to determine the details of the event. Meanwhile, international responses, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, criticized the attack on the religious site, highlighting the ongoing conflict's impact on civilians.

