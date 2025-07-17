Tragic Strike on Gaza's Holy Family Church
An Israeli strike on Gaza's Holy Family Church killed two and injured several. The Vatican expressed sadness and urged for peace. The Israeli Defense Forces are reviewing the incident. Italian and international responses condemned the attack, amidst ongoing tensions in the region.
An Israeli military strike hit Gaza's Holy Family Church, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and several injuries, as reported by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.
On Thursday, the Vatican expressed mourning over the incident, with Pope Leo calling for a ceasefire and emphasizing hopes for peace and dialogue in the region, conveyed through a telegram signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
The Israeli Defense Forces acknowledged the reports of damage and casualties. An investigation is underway to determine the details of the event. Meanwhile, international responses, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, criticized the attack on the religious site, highlighting the ongoing conflict's impact on civilians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rugby-Wallaby Ikitau looking forward to midfield connection with 'natural' Suaalii
Pope Leo tells Turkish first lady he could visit Turkey at end-November, Turkish presidency says
UPDATE 1-Pope Leo tells Turkish first lady he might visit Turkey in November, presidency says
Dolton Embraces Heritage: Pope Leo XIV's Childhood Home to Become a Community Gem
Pope Leo XIV Reflects on His Chicago Roots with Vatican Youth