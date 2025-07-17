Tragedy in Khurja: Teen's Suicide Following Alleged Rape Highlights Urgent Need for Justice
In Khurja, a 14-year-old girl died by suicide after allegedly being raped by four minors. Her body was found on Tuesday, triggering a police investigation. One suspect is in custody, while the search for the others continues. Legal proceedings are underway under relevant laws.
A tragic incident unfolded in Khurja this week, as a 14-year-old girl was discovered dead at her home. Initial police investigations suggest that she took her own life after being subjected to an alleged rape by four juveniles, intensifying calls for justice and protection for minors.
The victim's body was found hanging, leading to an immediate order for a postmortem to ascertain the precise cause of death. Authorities have since detained one of the minors, while search efforts to locate the remaining suspects continue.
The case, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act among other statutes, highlights grave concerns over juvenile crime and victim protection. The community now looks to the justice system for swift action and deterrence.
