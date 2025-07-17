Ukraine's Strategic Reshuffle: New Defence Chief
Ukraine's parliament has endorsed Denys Shmyhal as the new defence minister while retaining Andrii Sybiha as foreign minister. This strategic reshuffle aims to bolster Ukraine's defensive and diplomatic efforts amid ongoing regional challenges.
In a significant political development, Ukraine's parliament has officially appointed Denys Shmyhal as the country's new defence minister. The decision reflects a move towards strengthening the nation's defence strategies in response to ongoing regional tensions.
In addition to Shmyhal's new role, the parliament also voted to keep Andrii Sybiha in his position as foreign minister, a sign of continuity in Ukraine's foreign diplomacy efforts.
Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak disclosed the parliamentary approvals, highlighting Ukraine's focus on strategic appointments to address pressing security and diplomatic challenges.
