Punjab Police Unravel Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Ring

Punjab Police arrested Harjinder Singh in Amritsar, claiming to dismantle a cross-border illegal arms smuggling network linked to Pakistan. With two NDPS cases against him, Singh is accused of collaborating with a Pakistani smuggler using drones to supply arms in Punjab. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police announced on Thursday the dismantling of a cross-border arms smuggling syndicate allegedly tied to Pakistan, following the arrest of Harjinder Singh in Amritsar.

Law enforcement recovered ten pistols and magazines from Singh, who resides in Dall village, Tarn Taran. Singh, a known narcotics smuggler, was recently released on bail after facing charges under the NDPS Act.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed Singh's collaboration with a Pakistan-based smuggler who used drones to transport arms across the border. The illegal arms were intended for distribution among criminals in Punjab, exacerbating criminal activities. Further probes aim to map the network's linkages and identify recipients of the illicit goods.

