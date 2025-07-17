Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Arms Smuggling
Punjab Police have dismantled a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan, arresting Harjinder Singh in Amritsar. Authorities recovered 10 pistols. Singh, a notorious narcotic smuggling suspect out on bail, was found collaborating with a Pakistan-based smuggler using drones for weapons drops.
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police on Thursday dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling module with alleged connections to Pakistan, arresting Harjinder Singh in Amritsar.
Authorities seized 10 pistols with magazines from the suspect, a notorious narcotics smuggler with prior cases under the NDPS Act, who was on bail.
An investigation is ongoing to identify backward and forward linkages, and a case has been registered under the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.
