Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Arms Smuggling

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police on Thursday dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling module with alleged connections to Pakistan, arresting Harjinder Singh in Amritsar.

Authorities seized 10 pistols with magazines from the suspect, a notorious narcotics smuggler with prior cases under the NDPS Act, who was on bail.

An investigation is ongoing to identify backward and forward linkages, and a case has been registered under the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.