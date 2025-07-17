Left Menu

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

The Punjab government has initiated DNA testing to curb child trafficking and exploitation for begging. Directed by Social Security Minister Baljit Kaur, this move will test relationships between children found begging with adults to confirm familial ties. If mismatches are found, strict action will be taken against the offenders.

Updated: 17-07-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:12 IST
The Punjab government has launched a pioneering initiative to combat child trafficking and their exploitation in begging. On Thursday, officials announced that all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been instructed to conduct DNA tests on children discovered begging alongside adults to confirm their familial relationship.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur emphasized Punjab's leading role as the first state in India to implement such a measure. The initiative, under Project Jeewanjyot-2, aims to clarify the guardianship of begging children, preventing abuse. Children found begging will reside in child care centers until the DNA results are available.

Minister Kaur assured that any adult found unrelated to the accompanying child through DNA evidence would face strict legal actions. The state government remains resolute in eradicating child begging, with plans to amend the Punjab Prevention of Beggary Act (1971) to impose harsher penalties on perpetrators.

