Supreme Court to Reexamine High Court Acquittal of UP MLA in Attempted Murder Case
The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea challenging the acquittal of Uttar Pradesh MLA Abhay Singh in an attempted murder case. Complainant Vikas Singh argues the high court's decision overlooked critical evidence. The case involves a 2010 incident of assault with lethal weapons in Ayodhya.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court is prepared to hear a plea on Friday concerning the acquittal of Uttar Pradesh MLA Abhay Singh and his associates in an attempted murder case dating back to 2010.
A bench, comprised of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma, will review an appeal filed by complainant Vikas Singh. Singh contends that the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court erred in acquitting Singh on March 21, despite compelling documentary and witness evidence.
The case traces back to Ayodhya in 2010, where Singh was allegedly attacked by Abhay Singh and his associates. Vikas Singh, represented by advocate Sandeep Yadav, claims the evidence presented was not adequately weighed by the high court, following a previous acquittal by an Ambedkar Nagar court in May 2023 due to insufficient evidence.
ALSO READ
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Convicted of Prostitution Charges Amid Jury Acquittal on Major Counts
Music Mogul Diddy Faces Sentencing Despite Major Acquittal
Allahabad High Court Upholds School Pairing Decision: No Violation of Article 21A
Maintenance Dispute: PCS Officer Jyoti Maurya vs. Estranged Husband in Allahabad High Court
Delhi High Court Upholds Acquittal in High-Profile Suicide Case