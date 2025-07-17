Left Menu

Supreme Court to Reexamine High Court Acquittal of UP MLA in Attempted Murder Case

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea challenging the acquittal of Uttar Pradesh MLA Abhay Singh in an attempted murder case. Complainant Vikas Singh argues the high court's decision overlooked critical evidence. The case involves a 2010 incident of assault with lethal weapons in Ayodhya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:49 IST
Supreme Court to Reexamine High Court Acquittal of UP MLA in Attempted Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is prepared to hear a plea on Friday concerning the acquittal of Uttar Pradesh MLA Abhay Singh and his associates in an attempted murder case dating back to 2010.

A bench, comprised of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma, will review an appeal filed by complainant Vikas Singh. Singh contends that the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court erred in acquitting Singh on March 21, despite compelling documentary and witness evidence.

The case traces back to Ayodhya in 2010, where Singh was allegedly attacked by Abhay Singh and his associates. Vikas Singh, represented by advocate Sandeep Yadav, claims the evidence presented was not adequately weighed by the high court, following a previous acquittal by an Ambedkar Nagar court in May 2023 due to insufficient evidence.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025