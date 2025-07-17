Supreme Court to Reexamine High Court Acquittal of UP MLA in Attempted Murder Case

The Supreme Court is prepared to hear a plea on Friday concerning the acquittal of Uttar Pradesh MLA Abhay Singh and his associates in an attempted murder case dating back to 2010.

A bench, comprised of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma, will review an appeal filed by complainant Vikas Singh. Singh contends that the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court erred in acquitting Singh on March 21, despite compelling documentary and witness evidence.

The case traces back to Ayodhya in 2010, where Singh was allegedly attacked by Abhay Singh and his associates. Vikas Singh, represented by advocate Sandeep Yadav, claims the evidence presented was not adequately weighed by the high court, following a previous acquittal by an Ambedkar Nagar court in May 2023 due to insufficient evidence.