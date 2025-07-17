Israeli Soldier Charged with Spying for Iran Amid Rising Tensions

An Israeli soldier stands accused of espionage after allegedly providing videos to Iranian contacts, authorities announced Thursday. The soldier reportedly exchanged video clips of Israeli missile interceptions during the recent 12-day conflict for financial compensation, although officials stress that no classified material was shared.

The accused soldier's actions have sparked significant concern among Israeli security forces, given his direct dealings with hostile entities. Despite the seriousness of the charges, the Israel Defense Forces clarified that the materials shared were not obtained during military duties and lacked classified status.

The case emerges alongside Israel's intensified media campaign to deter citizens from espionage activities. Just a day prior to the indictment, officials issued broad warnings about severe penalties, including lengthy prison sentences, for individuals found spying for Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)