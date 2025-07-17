End of an Era: France Concludes Military Presence in Senegal

In a historic ceremony on Thursday, France transferred control of its last major military facility in Senegal, concluding a long-standing chapter of French military presence in the West African nation. The departure signifies a key moment in France's ongoing withdrawal from the region.

The handover was marked by the symbolic raising of the Senegalese flag at the military camp in Dakar, accompanied by the national anthem played by military musicians. General Pascal Ianni, commander of French forces in Africa, emphasized the evolving partnership, stating that the change responds to Senegal's sovereign decision to limit permanent foreign military presence.

This transition reflects a broader shift in Senegal and other African nations seeking autonomy from colonial legacies. France will continue to foster training and intelligence collaborations while respecting Senegal's autonomy. The two nations maintain historical ties, underscoring mutual cooperation despite earlier colonial controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)