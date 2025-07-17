Left Menu

Political Intrigue: ED Files Charge Sheet Against Robert Vadra in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against businessman Robert Vadra, alleging money laundering linked to a contentious land deal in Haryana. Vadra claims it's a politically motivated attack. The ED has attached properties worth Rs. 37.64 crore and seeks their confiscation under the PMLA Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:25 IST
Political Intrigue: ED Files Charge Sheet Against Robert Vadra in Money Laundering Case
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a money laundering case tied to alleged irregularities in a Haryana land deal. This marks the first prosecution complaint naming Vadra in a criminal case.

The ED has provisionally attached immovable properties valued at approximately Rs. 37.64 crore across multiple states, including Rajasthan and Haryana. Authorities claim that Vadra, through his company Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., acquired land via fraudulent means and later sold it for a hefty profit.

Vadra insists that the allegations are part of a political vendetta against him, denying any wrongdoing. He maintains his willingness to cooperate with authorities, expressing confidence in being exonerated. The case follows an earlier FIR by Gurugram Police highlighting dubious land transactions and licensing practices attributed to Vadra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025