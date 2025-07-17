Political Intrigue: ED Files Charge Sheet Against Robert Vadra in Money Laundering Case

In a significant move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a money laundering case tied to alleged irregularities in a Haryana land deal. This marks the first prosecution complaint naming Vadra in a criminal case.

The ED has provisionally attached immovable properties valued at approximately Rs. 37.64 crore across multiple states, including Rajasthan and Haryana. Authorities claim that Vadra, through his company Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., acquired land via fraudulent means and later sold it for a hefty profit.

Vadra insists that the allegations are part of a political vendetta against him, denying any wrongdoing. He maintains his willingness to cooperate with authorities, expressing confidence in being exonerated. The case follows an earlier FIR by Gurugram Police highlighting dubious land transactions and licensing practices attributed to Vadra.

(With inputs from agencies.)