Life Sentences for 12 in Community Clash Murder Case

A court in Nuh district sentenced 12 individuals to life imprisonment for a 2020 clash between two communities that resulted in a man's death. The violence began after a child was beaten, escalating to a confrontation and eventual murder. A hefty fine accompanies their sentences.

A Nuh district court has sentenced 12 individuals to life imprisonment for their roles in a fatal clash between two communities in 2020. The incident left one man dead, escalating from a confrontation sparked by the alleged assault of a child, according to police reports.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Ajay Kumar Verma, also levied fines up to Rs 55,000 on each convict. The altercation began when village resident Trilok allegedly attacked a nine-year-old boy. When confronted, he assaulted community members, leading to a violent outbreak.

The attack on Vedram, who later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, led to legal proceedings that concluded this week with life sentences for the convicted individuals, underscoring the severity of the communal violence.

