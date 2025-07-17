Left Menu

Russia Denounces Japan's Role in U.S.-Led Military Drills

Russia has protested against Japan's involvement in the Resolute Force Pacific military exercises, led by the United States. The Russian Foreign Ministry claims these activities resemble preparation for conflict, posing a security threat to Russia, and warns of impending counteractions.

Updated: 17-07-2025 20:35 IST
Russia Denounces Japan's Role in U.S.-Led Military Drills
  • Russia

Amid heightened tensions, Russia has formally protested Japan's participation in the ongoing U.S.-led military exercise Resolute Force Pacific, as per a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry strongly criticized the military maneuvers, describing them as bearing the characteristics of war preparations. Such actions are deemed unacceptable by Russia, according to the official statement.

The Russian authorities view these exercises as a potential threat to their national security and have indicated that they will take necessary countermeasures in response to this perceived aggression.

