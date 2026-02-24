Shocking Moscow Blast: Unmasking the Unseen
In Moscow, a 22-year-old man detonated an explosive near a police patrol vehicle, killing himself and an officer, and injuring two others. The incident, linked to online recruitment, occurred near the Savyolovsky railway station. An investigation is underway to understand the motives behind the attack.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
An explosion rocked central Moscow, resulting in the tragic deaths of a police officer and the assailant, identified as a 22-year-old from Russia's Udmurt Republic. The incident unfolded just after midnight near the busy Savyolovsky railway station, a location now echoing with shock and disbelief.
Authorities report that the assailant approached a patrol vehicle and triggered an explosive device, instantly killing one officer and injuring two others who required hospitalization. The motive remains unclear, but a criminal investigation has been launched to uncover the beliefs and potential influences on the young attacker.
President Vladimir Putin, addressing top FSB officials, revealed that the attacker was unknowingly armed through an online recruitment scheme, with the device subsequently detonated remotely. This attack aligns with growing concerns around digital radicalization, occurring four years subsequent to Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- explosion
- assailant
- police
- detonation
- attack
- Vladimir Putin
- FSB
- Ukraine
- investigation
ALSO READ
Political Firestorm: Temple Attacks Spark Controversy in Telangana
Temple Attacks Spark Political Controversy in Telangana
Sudanese paramilitary forces kill at least 28 people in an attack in Darfur, group says
Deadliest Assault in Raqqa: IS Militants Escalate Attacks on Syrian Forces
Even lower levels of artery-clogging plaque may cause heart attack risk in women, finds study