Global Diplomatic Engagements: Upcoming International Events

A detailed diary of upcoming global events has been released, highlighting significant international meetings and activities. This comprehensive schedule includes visits by world leaders, economic discussions, commemorative anniversaries, and cultural events.

Highlighted events include a working visit by the President of the United Arab Emirates to Serbia, a railway agreement signing in Kabul, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit to Iceland. Other notable occasions are the Bayreuth festival in Germany and the Venice International Film Festival.

Additionally, the diary marks significant historical anniversaries and commemorative days such as World Hepatitis Day and the anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising. This diary is a valuable tool for tracking diplomatic, cultural, and commemorative events that have the potential to impact international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)