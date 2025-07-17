Left Menu

Social Media Deception: Kidnapper Uses False Identity to Lure Minor

A 25-year-old man from Lucknow, Mohammed Rajak, deceived a minor medical aspirant in Kota by hiding his age and religious identity on social media. He abducted the girl, who was preparing for NEET, but she was later rescued by authorities. Rajak has been arrested and charged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:37 IST
Social Media Deception: Kidnapper Uses False Identity to Lure Minor
kidnapping
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Lucknow, Mohammed Rajak, aged 25, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor medical aspirant in Rajasthan's Kota by concealing his real age and religion on social media. The incident highlights the risks of online interactions and the need for caution.

Authorities managed to rescue the 15-year-old girl, whose aspirations to clear NEET had brought her to Kota. She had been living in a hostel where she met Rajak, who introduced himself under a false identity as an 18-year-old named Aadi. Their social media interaction began around six months ago.

The girl's suspicions arose when Rajak lured her to leave Kota, disabled her communications, and changed behavior during their journey. Her prompt action and timely intervention by the police led to her rescue and Rajak's arrest in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. Rajak has been charged under multiple legal sections and is in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

