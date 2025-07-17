Left Menu

Major Cigarette Contraband Uncovered: Smuggling Foiled at Nhava Sheva Port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized over 1,000 cartons of foreign cigarettes mislabeled as 'coated calcium carbonate' at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port. The consignment, valued at Rs 13.18 crore, led to the arrest of the importer. The suspect is currently in 14-day judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:33 IST
Major Cigarette Contraband Uncovered: Smuggling Foiled at Nhava Sheva Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a significant bust, seizing 1,014 cartons of foreign cigarettes that were falsely declared as coated calcium carbonate. The consignment, valued at Rs 13.18 crore, was intercepted at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port. This operation highlights the DRI's commitment to combating illicit trade.

According to an official statement, the consignment was poised to mislead authorities by masquerading as a legitimate import. However, specific intelligence led the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the DRI to halt the illegal import operation, resulting in the capture of the goods and leading to an arrest.

The individual responsible for this attempted smuggling has been taken into custody and has been remanded for 14 days of judicial custody. Enforcement actions like these are crucial in the ongoing struggle against contraband and in upholding the integrity of lawful commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025