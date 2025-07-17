Major Cigarette Contraband Uncovered: Smuggling Foiled at Nhava Sheva Port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a significant bust, seizing 1,014 cartons of foreign cigarettes that were falsely declared as coated calcium carbonate. The consignment, valued at Rs 13.18 crore, was intercepted at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port. This operation highlights the DRI's commitment to combating illicit trade.

According to an official statement, the consignment was poised to mislead authorities by masquerading as a legitimate import. However, specific intelligence led the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the DRI to halt the illegal import operation, resulting in the capture of the goods and leading to an arrest.

The individual responsible for this attempted smuggling has been taken into custody and has been remanded for 14 days of judicial custody. Enforcement actions like these are crucial in the ongoing struggle against contraband and in upholding the integrity of lawful commerce.

