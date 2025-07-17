Court Drama Unfolds in Athens: Ex-Wife and Four Others Charged in UC Berkeley Prof's Murder
Five individuals, including Przemyslaw Jeziorski's ex-wife, appeared in an Athens court for his murder. Jeziorski, a UC Berkeley professor, was killed while visiting Greece. The accused, including the ex-wife's boyfriend, face serious charges, but the ex-wife maintains her innocence, with evidence allegedly supporting her claim.
- Country:
- Greece
Five suspects, including the ex-wife of slain University of California, Berkeley professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski, faced court proceedings in Athens on Thursday. She continues to deny involvement in the alleged crime.
Jeziorski, 43, was tragically gunned down on July 4 while in Greece. He had been visiting to finalize visitation arrangements for his children. His Greek ex-wife and her boyfriend, accused of murder, both appeared in court.
Alexandros Pasiatas, the ex-wife's lawyer, reiterated her innocence, noting that evidence favors her claims. An acknowledged marketing authority, Jeziorski served as an associate professor at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business.
ALSO READ
One year after Hathras stampede, families still in mourning as legal battle continues
Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Cleared of Major Charges, Faces Legal Battles Ahead
Gender Reassignment Sparks Legal Battle in Madhya Pradesh
Dhananjay Singh Acquitted: A 15-Year Legal Battle Ends
Tumultuous Times: Legal Battles, Economic Shifts, and Meteorological Alerts in the US