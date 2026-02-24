DJI Challenges FCC's Ban on New Drone Models: A Legal Battle Unfolds
Chinese dronemaker DJI has filed a lawsuit against the FCC's decision barring the import of all new drone models and critical components, impacting not only itself but also other drone companies like Autel. The move is part of ongoing U.S. efforts to limit Chinese technology in the defense sector.
Chinese dronemaker DJI has taken legal action against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) following its decision to ban the importation of all new models and critical components of drones produced by DJI and Autel. DJI and Autel, both China-based companies, have been directly impacted by this ruling.
DJI, the leading dronemaker in the world, announced that it is challenging this decision in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. The company claims that the FCC's ruling unfairly restricts its operations within the United States, effectively barring American consumers from accessing its latest technological innovations.
This development is part of a broader move by Congress to clamp down on Chinese-made drones, with the FCC order in December prohibiting the import of all new foreign-made drones and components. Despite certain exemptions to the ban until 2026, Chinese drones remain excluded. DJI, represented by seasoned legal experts, is now poised for a significant legal showdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
