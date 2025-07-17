Left Menu

Golden Temple Security Threats: A Call for Vigilance and Unity

Threatening emails aimed at the Golden Temple have heightened tensions in Punjab. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assures no compromise on security, urging vigilance. Opposition leaders demand swift action to identify culprits. The incident underscores Punjab's multicultural harmony and the imperative to maintain peace amidst threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:55 IST
Golden Temple Security Threats: A Call for Vigilance and Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions in Punjab, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has received alarming e-mails threatening the Golden Temple's safety. In response, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured residents that his government remains steadfast in safeguarding sacred sites without concessions.

Following a high-level meeting with police officials, Mann appealed to the public to disregard rumors and maintain vigilance. He emphasized the commitment to protecting all religious sites and the readiness of security agencies to counter threats.

Concerns mount among leaders like Partap Singh Bajwa, who criticize the lack of immediate response from top officials. The urgency of uniting against these divisive attempts remains a priority for the state and its diverse communities.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025