Golden Temple Security Threats: A Call for Vigilance and Unity
Threatening emails aimed at the Golden Temple have heightened tensions in Punjab. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assures no compromise on security, urging vigilance. Opposition leaders demand swift action to identify culprits. The incident underscores Punjab's multicultural harmony and the imperative to maintain peace amidst threats.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising tensions in Punjab, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has received alarming e-mails threatening the Golden Temple's safety. In response, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured residents that his government remains steadfast in safeguarding sacred sites without concessions.
Following a high-level meeting with police officials, Mann appealed to the public to disregard rumors and maintain vigilance. He emphasized the commitment to protecting all religious sites and the readiness of security agencies to counter threats.
Concerns mount among leaders like Partap Singh Bajwa, who criticize the lack of immediate response from top officials. The urgency of uniting against these divisive attempts remains a priority for the state and its diverse communities.
