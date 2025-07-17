Major Data Breach Risking Lives of British Spies Revealed
A significant data breach leaked personal information of over 100 British nationals, including spies and special forces, leading to the relocation of thousands of Afghans to the UK. The Ministry of Defence data leak surfaced on Facebook, prompting a government relocation programme costing 2 billion pounds to safeguard those affected.
Country:
- United Kingdom
A significant data breach involving the personal information of over 100 British nationals, including spies and special forces soldiers, has come to light as one of the country's most severe data security incidents. This breach prompted the relocation of over 16,000 Afghans to the UK, amidst fears of Taliban reprisals.
The leak, attributed to the Ministry of Defence and emerging on Facebook in early 2023, included sensitive data of MI6 spies and SAS soldiers. British media outlets reported extensively on this, yet the Ministry of Defence has not commented on the issue, as per Reuters.
Defence Secretary John Healey has issued an apology, admitting the breach also disclosed information about lawmakers and senior military figures who supported Afghan refugees. A court-imposed 'superinjunction' prohibiting media coverage of the leak or its aftermath was lifted, unveiling this costly taxpayer-funded operation estimated at 2 billion pounds.
