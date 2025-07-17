SABC News Celebrates 75 Years of Journalism as Sophie Mokoena Signs Off

The South African government has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) News Division, which this year celebrates an extraordinary 75 years of public service journalism. Established in 1950, SABC News has grown into one of the most influential and far-reaching news institutions in the country, playing a pivotal role in informing, educating, and empowering South African citizens.

“Since its inception, SABC News has played a critical role in informing, educating and empowering citizens across the country,” read a statement issued by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Thursday.

The milestone marks not just an anniversary, but a reflection on SABC News’ profound contribution to the national discourse, its commitment to truthful and balanced reporting, and its endurance in the face of evolving technological and political landscapes.

A Legacy Intertwined with South Africa’s History

Over the past 75 years, SABC News has documented every chapter of South Africa’s journey, from the country’s darkest days under apartheid to its democratic rebirth in 1994 and the challenges and triumphs of the modern Republic.

“Over the decades, SABC News has evolved alongside South Africa’s democracy, covering the country's most defining moments, from the struggle for liberation to the birth of a democratic State, and beyond,” the government said.

The broadcaster has delivered news in multiple languages, ensuring that information reaches citizens across the country’s diverse communities — from urban centres to rural villages — making it an indispensable pillar of South African public life.

Trusted, Balanced, and Accessible Reporting

SABC News has built a reputation for credible, impartial, and accessible journalism, often serving as the first point of contact for millions of viewers and listeners seeking trustworthy news in a rapidly changing world. With platforms spanning radio, television, and digital, SABC News has managed to adapt to the modern era while preserving its public service mandate.

In a time where misinformation and media distrust are on the rise globally, SABC News remains a stabilising force, committed to reporting that reflects the voices and concerns of all South Africans.

Tribute to Veteran Journalist Sophie Mokoena

As part of the commemorations, government also paid tribute to Sophie Mokoena, one of South Africa’s most respected journalists and the outgoing International News Editor at SABC. After an illustrious 31-year career, Mokoena is signing off from the broadcaster, leaving behind a legacy of journalistic excellence and integrity.

“Mokoena’s reporting brought South Africans closer to the world and made global news more accessible and relevant to South African audiences,” the GCIS stated.

Known for her in-depth coverage of international diplomacy, global conflict zones, and continental summits, Mokoena helped bridge global developments and domestic understanding, shaping how South Africans engage with the world.

From covering United Nations General Assemblies and AU summits to tracking major geopolitical developments, her work was defined by accuracy, professionalism, and a deep understanding of African geopolitics.

“We commend her immense contribution to public broadcasting and wish her well in her future endeavours,” government added.

Looking Ahead: Adapting to a New Media Era

As SABC News looks to the future, the broadcaster faces a range of challenges, including financial constraints, digital competition, and changing audience behaviours. However, the foundation laid over the past seven decades — one built on public trust, national service, and commitment to democratic values — continues to serve as a powerful asset.

The 75th anniversary offers an opportunity not just for reflection, but for renewed innovation, improved content delivery, and deeper public engagement.

“The role of public broadcasting in a democracy cannot be overstated,” said a media analyst. “SABC News plays a crucial role in holding power to account, reflecting public concerns, and fostering an informed citizenry.”

As SABC News celebrates this landmark, the story of its success is also the story of South Africa’s ongoing democratic journey — marked by resilience, transformation, and a deep-seated belief in the power of information to uplift, unify, and empower.