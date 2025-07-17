Odisha Introduces Financial Aid for Panchayat Leaders

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled a new initiative on Thursday, promising financial relief to representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) should they face death or incapacitation during their duties.

The Chief Minister's Office announced that this support extends to all tiers of panchayat representatives, ensuring aid from ward members through zilla parishad presidents.

In tragic circumstances, such as the loss of life or severe disability, the scheme will offer ex gratia payments ranging from Rs 1-2 lakh to support these leaders' families, recognizing their vital role in grassroots governance and rural development.

