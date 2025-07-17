Left Menu

Odisha Introduces Financial Aid for Panchayat Leaders

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, announced financial assistance for Panchayati Raj Institution representatives in the event of death or disability. This program supports all panchayat members and aims to provide security to the families of those who sustain serious injuries during their service.

Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled a new initiative on Thursday, promising financial relief to representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) should they face death or incapacitation during their duties.

The Chief Minister's Office announced that this support extends to all tiers of panchayat representatives, ensuring aid from ward members through zilla parishad presidents.

In tragic circumstances, such as the loss of life or severe disability, the scheme will offer ex gratia payments ranging from Rs 1-2 lakh to support these leaders' families, recognizing their vital role in grassroots governance and rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

