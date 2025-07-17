Political Surveillance Scandal: Unveiling Alleged Phone Tapping in Telangana
Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, was served notice to record his statement as a witness in a phone tapping case. The investigation, targeting the previous BRS regime, accuses political figures of surveillance. Kumar agreed to cooperate with the investigations, which also involve former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has been summoned to provide a statement in connection with a controversial phone tapping case allegedly tied to the former BRS regime, police revealed on Thursday.
The Special Investigation Team leading the inquiry has requested to record Kumar's account on July 24, to which he has consented, officials confirmed. He has invited investigators to meet him at the Dilkusha Government Guest House.
Amid accusations aimed at former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kumar vowed full cooperation with the investigation team. Authorities are delving deeper, with former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao among those under scrutiny for orchestrating politically motivated surveillance operations. Allegations include illicit profiling and intelligence manipulation favoring the past government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
