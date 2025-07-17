Left Menu

Political Surveillance Scandal: Unveiling Alleged Phone Tapping in Telangana

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, was served notice to record his statement as a witness in a phone tapping case. The investigation, targeting the previous BRS regime, accuses political figures of surveillance. Kumar agreed to cooperate with the investigations, which also involve former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:25 IST
Political Surveillance Scandal: Unveiling Alleged Phone Tapping in Telangana
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has been summoned to provide a statement in connection with a controversial phone tapping case allegedly tied to the former BRS regime, police revealed on Thursday.

The Special Investigation Team leading the inquiry has requested to record Kumar's account on July 24, to which he has consented, officials confirmed. He has invited investigators to meet him at the Dilkusha Government Guest House.

Amid accusations aimed at former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kumar vowed full cooperation with the investigation team. Authorities are delving deeper, with former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao among those under scrutiny for orchestrating politically motivated surveillance operations. Allegations include illicit profiling and intelligence manipulation favoring the past government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025