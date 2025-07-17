Maurene Comey: Fired Prosecutor Speaks Out Against Power Abuse
Maurene Comey, former federal prosecutor and daughter of ex-FBI Director James Comey, was dismissed without reason from the Justice Department. Known for prosecuting high-profile cases like Jeffrey Epstein and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, her firing has sparked concerns over civil service protections amidst political pressures.
- Country:
- United States
Maurene Comey, a seasoned prosecutor in Manhattan and daughter of ex-FBI Director James Comey, was abruptly fired, raising alarms about potential political motivations within the Justice Department. In a note to colleagues, she warned that her dismissal without reason could induce fear affecting independent decision-making among remaining prosecutors.
Comey's termination is the latest in a series of unexplained dismissals within the department, amplifying concerns about the erosion of civil service protections. Her distinguished career includes involvement in high-profile cases, notably the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, reflecting her commitment to justice.
This move has drawn criticism from Trump supporters critical of Attorney General Pam Bondi, citing the lack of transparency in Epstein's case. The backdrop includes her father's contentious relationship with Trump, who previously dismissed James Comey amid the Russia campaign investigation.
