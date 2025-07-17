Left Menu

Bihar Crime Surge Stirs Outrage: New Explanation Sparks Debate

A senior police officer in Bihar attributed the increase in crime to seasonal unemployment, prompting backlash from the Congress party. The explanation, seen as an excuse for governance failures under the NDA government, underscores concerns over law and order issues in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:15 IST
Bihar Crime Surge Stirs Outrage: New Explanation Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial statement, Bihar's senior police officer Kundan Krishnan attributed the state's rising crime rates to seasonal unemployment among agricultural laborers. His comments have sparked outrage, with detractors accusing him of providing excuses for the government's failure to manage law and order.

The Congress party swiftly condemned Krishnan's remarks. Pawan Khera, head of the media and publicity department, criticized the police officer, arguing that the statement reflected the broader mindset of the governing NDA political leadership rather than an isolated opinion.

Krishnan defended his statement by referencing data that showed a spike in murder cases between May and July across the past several years. However, the data has done little to quell the political firestorm over crime and governance issues in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025