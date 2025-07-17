Bihar Crime Surge Stirs Outrage: New Explanation Sparks Debate
A senior police officer in Bihar attributed the increase in crime to seasonal unemployment, prompting backlash from the Congress party. The explanation, seen as an excuse for governance failures under the NDA government, underscores concerns over law and order issues in the state.
In a controversial statement, Bihar's senior police officer Kundan Krishnan attributed the state's rising crime rates to seasonal unemployment among agricultural laborers. His comments have sparked outrage, with detractors accusing him of providing excuses for the government's failure to manage law and order.
The Congress party swiftly condemned Krishnan's remarks. Pawan Khera, head of the media and publicity department, criticized the police officer, arguing that the statement reflected the broader mindset of the governing NDA political leadership rather than an isolated opinion.
Krishnan defended his statement by referencing data that showed a spike in murder cases between May and July across the past several years. However, the data has done little to quell the political firestorm over crime and governance issues in Bihar.
