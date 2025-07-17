A Crumbling Maharashtra: Crime Surge and Alleged Government Inefficacy
Ambadas Danve criticizes the BJP-led Mahayuti government over a spike in crime rates in Maharashtra. In the first five months of the year, 3,506 rape, 924 murder, and 160,000 criminal cases were reported. The opposition claims government inefficiency, rising drug abuse, and corruption scandals.
Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti government, citing a sharp escalation in crime statistics over a mere five-month period.
During an opposition motion in the Upper House, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC highlighted alarming figures, including 3,506 rape and 924 murder cases recorded since January 1.
Danve accused the government of failing to maintain law and order, as criminal activities surge and corruption scandals surface, despite the state's claims of clean governance.
