A Crumbling Maharashtra: Crime Surge and Alleged Government Inefficacy

Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti government, citing a sharp escalation in crime statistics over a mere five-month period.

During an opposition motion in the Upper House, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC highlighted alarming figures, including 3,506 rape and 924 murder cases recorded since January 1.

Danve accused the government of failing to maintain law and order, as criminal activities surge and corruption scandals surface, despite the state's claims of clean governance.