Secret Identities Exposed: The Afghan Data Leak Scandal

A data leak endangering thousands of Afghans who aided Western forces against the Taliban also exposed the identities of over 100 British spies and special forces. The leak, initially suppressed by a super injunction, drew controversy as the secret program to relocate affected Afghans was uncovered.

A data breach has jeopardized the safety of thousands of Afghans who aided Western forces against the Taliban, after also exposing the identities of over 100 British spies and special forces.

The leak, which had been obscured by a judicial super injunction, was inadvertently revealed after a defense official included personal information in an email in February 2022.

Despite efforts to keep details from the public, the leak has prompted criticism as the British government urgently worked to relocate approximately 4,500 affected Afghans to the UK.

