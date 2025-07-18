Left Menu

U.S. Urges Calm and Dialogue in Syria

The United States has called for an end to violence in Syria and urged all parties to engage in dialogue for a ceasefire. Washington is actively engaging with Syrian constituencies to promote calm, with the State Department encouraging the Syrian government to lead these efforts.

The United States has issued a strong condemnation of the ongoing violence in Syria, stressing the urgent need for all parties involved to step back and engage in meaningful dialogue.

According to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Thursday, the U.S. is actively working with various Syrian constituencies to direct efforts toward calm and continued discussions on integration.

The department called on the Syrian government to take the lead in these initiatives, hinting at a potential path forward for lasting peace in the region.

