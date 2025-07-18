Ceasefire Brings Temporary Relief to War-Torn Sweida Amidst Sectarian Violence

In the Syrian city of Sweida, a deadly outbreak of violence has left the community reeling. The conflict between Druze militia and government forces has resulted in numerous fatalities, including heartbreaking accounts of civilians targeted in their homes.

Residents recount the grim aftermath, with bodies discovered across the city as the violence intensified following the arrival of government troops. Witnesses described distressing scenes of friends and neighbors shot at close range, while the looming question remains: who is responsible?

As a fragile ceasefire sets in, tensions linger. Bereaved families mourn lost loved ones, and the community continues to grapple with deep-seated distrust towards the Islamist-led government in Damascus. Despite statements from Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, promising accountability and protection, skepticism continues to hover over the promises made to the Druze minority.

