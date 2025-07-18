New Hope for Peace: Revised Gaza Ceasefire Proposal Unveiled

In a renewed push for peace, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have presented Israel and the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas with an updated ceasefire proposal for Gaza. Reports from Axios on Thursday revealed the key changes to the plan, including specifics on Israeli military withdrawal and prisoner exchange ratios.

The proposal marks a significant diplomatic effort, with the Qatari Prime Minister scheduled to meet Hamas leaders in Doha to secure an agreement. According to sources, Israel has shown flexibility by reducing its military presence demand along the Gaza-Egypt border. This shift aligns more closely with Hamas' requests, aiming to restart negotiations that stalled following recent violence.

Amid these talks, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire. The ongoing conflict, reignited in October 2023, has led to massive casualties and displacement. As the world watches, the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court face pressure to address allegations of war crimes. Israel, however, categorically denies these accusations.