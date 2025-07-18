Tensions Surge as Israel's Airstrikes in Syria Draw International Criticism

International tensions have flared following Israel's recent airstrikes in Syria, actions which the United States has publicly criticized. The strikes targeted areas in Damascus and southern Syria, allegedly to protect the endangered Druze minority. Syrian President al-Sharaa condemned the actions, accusing Israel of attempting to fracture Syria's internal unity.

The United States has expressed its dissatisfaction with the Israeli military operations, seeking diplomatic engagement to ease the situation. Meanwhile, regional powers such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt have reiterated support for Syria's stability and sovereignty, opposing foreign interventions in the country's affairs.

As violence escalated over the past week, the situation in Sweida province has drawn attention. Reports of high casualties, field executions, and ongoing strife between local groups highlight the fragile and volatile nature of peace efforts in the area. Both international leaders and local authorities are calling for a de-escalation and adherence to ceasefire agreements.