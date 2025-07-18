Russian Forces Thwart Massive Ukrainian Drone Assault
Russian air defenses intercepted a large-scale attack by Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, as reported by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The Defense Ministry confirmed the destruction of 46 drones over four hours, with no casualties or damage. Airports near Moscow briefly suspended operations, later resuming.
In a late-night operation, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted a Ukrainian drone en route to Moscow, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
Sobyanin reported the incident via Telegram, noting no casualties or damage. Specialists are currently examining the drone's debris. On Wednesday, three drones were intercepted, prompting brief suspensions at Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, which have since resumed operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced a total of 46 Ukrainian drones were destroyed during a four-hour window, including one targeting the Moscow region. The majority were downed near Ukraine, with 31 over Bryansk and 10 over the Crimea region, a territory annexed by Russia since 2014.
(With inputs from agencies.)
