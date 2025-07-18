Left Menu

Food Aid Crisis: USAID Biscuits Headed for Destruction after Aid Freeze

Amid President Trump's aid freeze, nearly half of the 1,100 metric tons of emergency food rations in Dubai will expire and be destroyed. A portion was saved after a deal was struck with the U.N. World Food Programme. The incident highlights chaos within USAID and global food insecurity challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 03:02 IST
Food Aid Crisis: USAID Biscuits Headed for Destruction after Aid Freeze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, nearly 1,100 metric tons of emergency food rations stored in a U.S. government warehouse in Dubai teetered on the brink of expiration following President Donald Trump's aid freeze. Alarmed by the specter of "wasted tax dollars," a key U.S. official was eventually persuaded to authorize a deal to salvage a portion of the supplies. The agreement secured the future of 622 metric tons of the energy-dense biscuits in June, yet 496 metric tons valued at $793,000 will soon face destruction.

The unmined biscuits are destined for landfills or incineration in the United Arab Emirates, sources confirm. This disposal will incur an additional $100,000 for the U.S. government, underlining the perilous impact of the aid freeze. The ensuing disarray resulted in global humanitarian operations faltering. A spokesperson confirmed the inevitable destruction, citing the surplus stock was purchased as a preparatory measure beyond resource planning during Biden's tenure. In contrast, Trump's mission advocated for a redistribution, prompting other nations to shoulder more financial burdens.

The cessation of USAID operations exacerbated the global food insecurity plight, with significant food reserves halted worldwide, inhibiting aid flow to areas stricken by crises where nutrition is acutely required. With millions on the brink of famine, including regions like Gaza and Sudan, a disconcerting January memo under Jackson's helm underscored a total ceasefire in international aid communication channels. State Department officials countered these claims, defending the aid handling but admitted communication gaps per embargoes imposed on USAID staff. U.S. foreign policy shifts further pressurized USAID's food security programs, hinting at wider economic repercussions and sustained humanitarian challenges overshadowed by bureaucratic friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025