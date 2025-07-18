On Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry declared the seizure of three Ukrainian villages, intensifying the ongoing conflict between the two nations. These villages, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia, Dehtiarne in Kharkiv, and Popiv Yar in Donetsk, represent strategic focal points along the 1,000-km front line.

Ukrainian reports provide a contradictory account of the situation, particularly regarding Kamianske in the southeast, while other localities like Popiv Yar remain in contested zones without official Ukrainian acknowledgment of Russian control. These disparities highlight the fluid dynamics of the battlefield.

Moscow continues to claim new captures, yet Ukrainian military sources emphasize their offensive strategies. The international community largely rejects Russia's territorial claims in Ukraine, intensified since 2014 with the annexation of Crimea, adding to a complex geopolitical crisis.