Left Menu

Conflict Frontline: Russian Advances in Ukraine

Russian troops have claimed control over three villages in Ukraine, amidst contested reports from Ukrainian sources. The villages include Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia, Dehtiarne in Kharkiv, and Popiv Yar in Donetsk. Despite Russian announcements, Ukraine disputes these claims, highlighting ongoing hostilities in these contested regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 04:00 IST
Conflict Frontline: Russian Advances in Ukraine

On Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry declared the seizure of three Ukrainian villages, intensifying the ongoing conflict between the two nations. These villages, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia, Dehtiarne in Kharkiv, and Popiv Yar in Donetsk, represent strategic focal points along the 1,000-km front line.

Ukrainian reports provide a contradictory account of the situation, particularly regarding Kamianske in the southeast, while other localities like Popiv Yar remain in contested zones without official Ukrainian acknowledgment of Russian control. These disparities highlight the fluid dynamics of the battlefield.

Moscow continues to claim new captures, yet Ukrainian military sources emphasize their offensive strategies. The international community largely rejects Russia's territorial claims in Ukraine, intensified since 2014 with the annexation of Crimea, adding to a complex geopolitical crisis.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025